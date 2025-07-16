Gays Up North to release new LGBTQ+ anthem at this weekend's Bawtry Pride

Podcasting duo Gays Up North are to unleash their new LGBTQ+ anthem at this weekend’s Bawtry Pride – with visitors also promised live music, drag queens – and even a colourful conga at the town’s very first event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event is gearing up for its inaugural celebration this Saturday, July 19, with the exciting launch of its very own official Pride anthem.

Rising LGBTQ+ podcasting duo Gays Up North will debut their vibrant new single, You’re OK - an uplifting anthem celebrating self-love, acceptance, and individuality — perfectly capturing the spirit of Pride.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “Created by Jay Jay and Jason, the voices behind the popular Northern queer podcast Gays Up North, the song is designed to bring joy and unity to Pride celebrations everywhere.

Gays Up North will be releasing their new single at Bawtry Pride this weekend.

“With its bold, danceable beats and empowering message, You’re OK” perfectly captures the spirit of Bawtry Pride and promises to add an extra sparkle to the day’s festivities.”

The event will feature a full day of Pride activities and entertainment, including:

Diva’s Disco at The Turnpike — Visitors can belt out iconic diva anthems in a high-energy, feel-good party setting from 8pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drag Queen Storytelling — Magical storytelling session perfect for children at Krafty & Creative from 1pm in the Courtyard.

Live music and Doncaster Radio Bawtry Pride Takeover at Ben’s Bar — Experience live performances alongside a special radio takeover celebrating Pride, from 5pm until late.

Glitter Station and Ken Lambert’s Bottomless Brunch at Hollie’s Bar — Add sparkle to your look from and enjoy a bottomless brunch with friends and Doncaster's own drag host at 4:30.

Butlers in the Buff and Queens at The Ship — Queens serve up refreshing drinks with plenty of laughs, from 6.30pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unique Pride Conga down the High Street — Instead of a traditional march, join a colorful conga line bringing fun, movement, and unity to the heart of Bawtry. Meet 1.30pm at Krafty & Creative.

The spokesperson added: “With fun for all ages and all things rainbow and sparkle, local retailers are joining in, promising a bustling and vibrant day across the market town.

“This first-ever Bawtry Pride is a truly exciting milestone for our community,” said Ross Jarvie of the Bawtry Retail Association. “We’re proud to bring people together to celebrate diversity, inclusion, and love — all set to the soundtrack of our official Pride anthem. It’s going to be a joyful, unforgettable day for everyone.”

“You’re OK” is available now on all major streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, and Shazam.