A new podcast offering advice on love, relationships and a “reyt good laugh” has been launched in Doncaster – and is dubbed as Yorkshire’s first LGBTQ+ podcast.

Gays Up North is the brainchild of Jason and Jay Jay – and the pair say the weekly shows will be “home of the gossip, the gab and a reyt good laugh.”

Released on Spotify every Wednesday, the pair said: “Gays Up North is a safe space and LGBTQA+ friendly podcast.

"Best friends and Agony Aunts Jay Jay and Jason give advice on love, relationships and more, in their weekly podcast.”

Gays Up North is a new podcast for the LGBTQ+ community.

Listeners can have their dilemmas answered – and people can send in their letters via the website HERE for a chance to be featured.

Letters can remain completely anonymous.

The pair said: “The gossip’s juicy, the chat’s camp and we’re serving you all the fabulosity of life up North, with a Yorkshire twist, of course.

“We’re talking proper tales of love, drama, and all those cheeky little secrets that only your auntie’s neighbour’s dog knows about. So, if you’re after a bit of glam, a dash of drama, and more gossip than a village hall on a Sunday afternoon, this is the podcast you NEED in your life.

“Expect plenty of sassy advice, agony aunt vibes, and stories that’ll make you laugh, cringe, and maybe even spill your tea – but in the best way possible.

“Trust us, you don’t want to miss it. We’re coming in hot, darlings. Stay tuned, and get ready to live your best life.”