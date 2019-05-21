An online local services marketplace has launched a Game of Thrones counselling service ahead of the upcoming season finale, where fans left distraught after the end of the iconic show can receive expert advice and counselling.

The service allows members of the public to connect with qualified counsellors, for either 30 minute or hour long sessions, which are expected to cost £20 and £40 respectively.

An online local services marketplace has launched a Game of Thrones counselling service after the hit show’s finale on Sunday.

Counsellors are now on hand via Bark.com for upset fans of the Game of Thrones series, who’d like to talk about how they feel regarding the series ending and receive expert advice on how to deal with the loss of the show.

The service allows members of the public to connect with qualified counsellors, for either 30 minute or hour long sessions, which are expected to cost £20 and £40 respectively.

All counsellors will be familiar with the show, so will be able to discuss plot twists and storylines, to help their clients digest their interpretation and feelings of the show, which can range from anger, confusion, sadness and grief.

Members of the public can book a counselling session here: https://www.bark.com/en/gb/services/game-of-thrones-counselling/

Game of Thrones first aired in 2011, and will conclude on Sunday 19th May after eight seasons. The hit HBO show is based on ‘A Song of Ice and Fire’, George R. R. Martin’s series of fantasy novels. The programme has gained a cult-like following over the years, and in 2012 Vulture.com ranked the series' fans as the most devoted in popular culture*. By season seven, Game of Thrones was watched by an average of 32.8 million viewers per episode around the world**.

Bark.com is one of the world’s leading local service marketplaces, which connects customers with local professionals for any project. Services they offer include: dog walking, photography, counselling, personal training, cleaning, and catering, to name a few. Bark.com’s goal is to revolutionise how people find and sell local services online. Get quotes, read reviews, message the professionals and hire - all through the website.

Lynette, a counsellor from Bark.com said: “It’s not unusual for people to get attached to storylines and characters from TV programmes and films. We watch them to escape our daily lives and immerse ourselves into the ‘unknown’. This is the very reason why we sometimes become addicted to watching them, the stories they tell become part of our identity. So when it is taken away, those who felt the ultimate escapism through it can feel lost. However, you can learn to think differently about your relationship with the media you consume, so that it has a positive impact on your life regardless of whether it is still on air or not.”

Kai Feller, co-founder of Bark.com said: “Game of Thrones is one of the most popular TV programmes of our time, so I’m not surprised that people are devastated it’s going to end. As ever, we want to provide services that are of value to customers, and I think there will be a fair amount of superfans out there who will need to chat with a professional when the show ends!”