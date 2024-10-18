Ai reckons this is how Doncaster Rovers' stadium could look in the future. (Photo: NightCafe).Ai reckons this is how Doncaster Rovers' stadium could look in the future. (Photo: NightCafe).
Ai reckons this is how Doncaster Rovers' stadium could look in the future. (Photo: NightCafe).

Gallery: This is what AI thinks Doncaster Rovers' stadium will look like in future

By Darren Burke
Published 18th Oct 2024, 15:00 BST
Doncaster Rovers fans could be sitting in one of the world’s biggest and best stadiums in the future – if AI is to be believed.

Since moving into the 15,000 capacity Eco Power Stadium in 2007, supporters have enjoyed some ups – as well as a number of downs – at the ground, formerly known as the Keepmoat Stadium.

But it seems the best could yet to come if artificial intelligence is anything to go by.

For fun, we asked AI apps Magic Hour and NightCafe to come up with some images on how they think Doncaster’s stadium will look in years to come – with one image suggesting the ground could be surrounded by futuristic skyscrapers.

Some of the AI-generated images look suspiciously similiar to Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium – while some abandon the current enclosed stadium in favour of separate stands.

And it’s quite clear form the images that the capacity of the stadium will increase by thousands in years to come, presumably just in time for Rovers winning the Champions League final.

See what you think of the images and let us know your thoughts.

Another AI app suggests Rovers stadium will revert to separate stands rather than a bowl. Photo: Magic Hour)

1. AI predicts Doncaster Rovers stadium in future

Another AI app suggests Rovers stadium will revert to separate stands rather than a bowl. Photo: Magic Hour) Photo: Magic Hour

This image suggests towering stands - and thousands more seats. (Photo: Magic Hour).

2. AI predicts Doncaster Rovers stadium in future

This image suggests towering stands - and thousands more seats. (Photo: Magic Hour). Photo: Magic Hour

It's not clear if Rovers' future stadium would only have two stands if this image is to be believed! Photo: Magic Hour

3. AI predicts Doncaster Rovers stadium in future

It's not clear if Rovers' future stadium would only have two stands if this image is to be believed! Photo: Magic Hour Photo: Magic Hour

A huge towering stand could dominate Doncaster Rovers' ground in the future, according to AI. (Photo: Magic Hour).

4. AI predicts Doncaster Rovers stadium in future

A huge towering stand could dominate Doncaster Rovers' ground in the future, according to AI. (Photo: Magic Hour). Photo: National World

