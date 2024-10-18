Gallery: This is what AI thinks Doncaster Rovers' stadium will look like in future

Since moving into the 15,000 capacity Eco Power Stadium in 2007, supporters have enjoyed some ups – as well as a number of downs – at the ground, formerly known as the Keepmoat Stadium.

But it seems the best could yet to come if artificial intelligence is anything to go by.

For fun, we asked AI apps Magic Hour and NightCafe to come up with some images on how they think Doncaster’s stadium will look in years to come – with one image suggesting the ground could be surrounded by futuristic skyscrapers.

Some of the AI-generated images look suspiciously similiar to Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium – while some abandon the current enclosed stadium in favour of separate stands.

And it’s quite clear form the images that the capacity of the stadium will increase by thousands in years to come, presumably just in time for Rovers winning the Champions League final.

See what you think of the images and let us know your thoughts.

1 . AI predicts Doncaster Rovers stadium in future Another AI app suggests Rovers stadium will revert to separate stands rather than a bowl. Photo: Magic Hour) Photo: Magic Hour Photo Sales

2 . AI predicts Doncaster Rovers stadium in future This image suggests towering stands - and thousands more seats. (Photo: Magic Hour). Photo: Magic Hour Photo Sales

3 . AI predicts Doncaster Rovers stadium in future It's not clear if Rovers' future stadium would only have two stands if this image is to be believed! Photo: Magic Hour Photo: Magic Hour Photo Sales