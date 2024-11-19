Some snowy scenes were captured this morning in Adwick Le Street by Jo Wooley.Some snowy scenes were captured this morning in Adwick Le Street by Jo Wooley.
Some snowy scenes were captured this morning in Adwick Le Street by Jo Wooley.

Gallery: The first snow of the winter in Doncaster - readers' pictures

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 19th Nov 2024, 10:17 GMT
Updated 19th Nov 2024, 10:27 GMT
Despite people disbelieving the forecast for snow and ice, snow it did indeed and most of us woke up to a carpet of white outside.

Here are a selection of snowy images sent into us by our Facebook followers.

Bob Anderson said: "Well this chap was in my garden this morning and even brought there pet cat Snowzilla."

Bob Anderson said: "Well this chap was in my garden this morning and even brought there pet cat Snowzilla."

Jamie Mckee took the picture of his 🐺 in the snow this morning.

Jamie Mckee took the picture of his 🐺 in the snow this morning.

This friendy face was spotted at Boston Park Farm this morning ❄️by Ruth Jones.

This friendy face was spotted at Boston Park Farm this morning ❄️by Ruth Jones.

Somone was happy to see the snow. Picture supplied by Karen Standish in Conisbrough.

Somone was happy to see the snow. Picture supplied by Karen Standish in Conisbrough.

