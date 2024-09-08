Gallery: See if you can spot yourself in our Yorkshire Wildlife Park concert pictures

Pop favourites JLS wowed a sell-out crowd for the finale of the park’s Wild Live series of summer concerts.

Thousands enjoyed a mind-blowing performance by the X Factor stars at the resort, which had already seen appearances from Ella Henderson and Jessie J.

YWP CEO John Minion said:” It has been a record breaking summer for us. We had the the busiest bank holiday weekend ever and the highest attendances for the Wild Live concerts this year.

“It was wonderful to have so many visit the park. They all could come almost face to face with a variety of the world’s most beautiful and at-risk species and support out conservation programme before enjoying the music in the evening.

“JLS couldn’t have been a better finale to this year’s Wild Live series and gave a performance which will be remembered for a long time.”

On 24th August Ella Henderson took the stage supported by special guest Sigala, grammy award winning Jessie J then followed on Sunday the 25th closing the bank holiday weekend.

Visitors to the park are guaranteed an unrivalled walk-through experience coming face to face with most of the world's most beautiful and rare species including Amur Tigers and Leopards, Giraffes, Black Rhinos and Polar Bears.

