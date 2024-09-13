Gallery: Members of Doncaster's business community enjoy day at St Leger

On the back of another prestigious and well-attended event, Doncaster Chamber commended those in the local business community who help make the St Leger Ladies Day such a resounding success year after year.

Having debuted back in 1776, the St Leger has been going strong now for 248 years, making it the oldest of the five British Classics.

Yet the festival’s significance for our city goes beyond just the historical, as it continues to draw in spectators from all around the country each and every September.

Indeed, with thousands consistently flocking to Doncaster Racecourse to catch this iconic event, it is safe to say that it not only puts our city in the international spotlight, but that it also has welcome economic benefits too; with visitors frequenting local bars, dining at nearby restaurants, spending at shops, and staying at conveniently-placed hotels.

A Doncaster Chamber spokesperson said: “Taking all of that into account, the Chamber is a naturally a firm supporter of the St Leger Festival and even has a presence at the event itself, in the form of an exclusive Ladies Day Club 1776 marquee for its members.

"As always, the 2024 iteration of this marquee was bustling and filled with businesspeople who came to enjoy a day of luxury, thrilling races and useful networking.

Reflecting on yesterday’s event, Jade Dyer, Chief Operating Officer at Doncaster Chamber, said: “It’s always heartening to see such an incredible turnout for the St Leger, as it’s an occasion that really puts our city on the map and is an integral part of our visitor economy to boot.

“We’d therefore like to take this opportunity to thank all of those who are responsible for making it such a resounding success year after year; from the team at Doncaster Racecourse to the assorted hospitality firms who make everybody feel so welcome, the businesspeople who take the busy time out of their schedule to attend and, of course, our marquee sponsors at Orb Recruitment.

“As representatives of the local private sector, we know that the last couple of years have been really tough for our resilient business community, especially for those in the hospitality industry who have had to overcome some unique challenges. With that said, the extraordinary effort that they put into both Ladies Day, and the St Leger Festival more generally, does not go unappreciated.

“Once again, it has been a fantastic event that has really shown Doncaster off at its best. We cannot wait to see everyone again next year, and are already eagerly looking forward to the 2026 iteration of the St Leger, where we will be celebrating the festival’s milestone 250th anniversary.”

While Ladies Day may now be in the rear view mirror for 2024, Doncaster Chamber has a number of other exciting events in the pipeline, including its flagship Business Awards ceremony that is taking place on Thursday December 12.

More details and a link to purchased tickets for this year’s event is available via the website which can be found HERE

