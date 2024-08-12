The event on Saturday included three stages of entertainment, as well as many activities, stalls, marquees and for the first time, Doncaster Youth Pride giving the under-18s their own area with entertainment and activities designed by themselves.

Doncaster De-Stresstival also took place which gave ann opportunity to enjoy holistic treatments, stalls, craft activities and much more.

Councillor Sue Farmer, City of Doncaster Council’s Cabinet Member for Equalities, Education and Skills, said before the day: “We’re delighted to support Doncaster Pride and all the fantastic work of the dedicated team of Pride volunteers who do a superb job in bringing together such a vibrant event for the city which just gets bigger and better every year.

“To be chosen as this year’s host city for UK Pride is a huge boost for Doncaster and fantastic recognition for all the great work that the Pride team have done over the years.”

Doncaster Pride, a registered charity, was established in 2007 and run by a small team of volunteers, has delivered an annual event in the city ever since.

A spokesman said: “Pride events are important as they raise the profile of the LGBTQ+ community, celebrate the culture and heritage and campaign for much needed support to bring about inclusion and end discrimination.”

Pictures kindly supplied by https://www.facebook.com/DGPhotography1986 visit his page for more from the weekend.