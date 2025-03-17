Gallery: Brave volunteers take on 160ft charity abseil at Doncaster hospital

Supporters of Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals' Charity dropped from a cage opposite Doncaster Royal Infirmary while family and friends looked on.

A spokesperson for Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: “What a fantastic day - an amazing achievement by all involved.

“A huge thank you to everyone who took part, supported, or donated. If you’d still like to contribute, there’s still time!

"Visit dbthcharity.co.uk – every donation helps us enhance hospital services and improve patient care.

“Well done to our fearless fundraisers – you’ve been amazing.”

A September abseil is also being planned, and you can sign up here: https://fundraise.dbthcharity.co.uk/event/big-dri-abseil

One of those taking part was Andrea Butcher, director at the People Focused Group, who took the pledge to go over the edge, raising more than £800 in support of cancer services at DRI.

Following her own journey through cancer, as well as those of family, friends and colleagues around her, she is a strong advocate for awareness surrounding cancer.

She said: "It's really poignant to me that we raise money for this really good cause."

"Dropping off the cage was absolutely amazing, really scary, but we loved every minute of it."

Andrea was joined by several of her colleagues at People Focused Group who bravely made the 160ft descent.

To contribute to Andrea's fundraiser, visit her page here: https://fundraise.dbthcharity.co.uk/.../the-big-dri-abseil

1 . Doncaster Royal Infirmary charity abseil Supporters dropped 160ft outside DRI. Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . Doncaster Royal Infirmary charity abseil Brave souls were dropped from a cage supsended opposite DRI Photo: National World Photo Sales

3 . Doncaster Royal Infirmary charity abseil Volunteers faced a terrifying drop near to DRI. Photo: National World Photo Sales