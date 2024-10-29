Future of popular Doncaster Halloween scare park under threat amid planning row

The owners of a popular Doncaster scare park which attracts hundreds of visitors every Halloween say its future is under threat following a row over plannning permission.

Doncaster Fear Factory, which is based at Thornhurst Manor near Owston, welcomes visitors each October with a series of terrifying walk through attractions featuring costumed actors scaring visitors in a number of bone-chilling scenarios.

But owner Laurie Murray says the park’s future is now under threat – and has urged members of the public to join the fight to keep the venture up and running.

In an emotional Facebook post Laurie said: “I’m sure many of you will not know me but I started Doncaster Fear Factory when I was just 18 years old, right in my back garden in Skellow.

"Over the years, thanks to the incredible support from Doncaster and the surrounding communities, it has grown into something truly special.

“Recently, I’ve seen some posts about this potentially being the last year of Doncaster Fear Factory, and while it’s not entirely true, there is some cause for concern.

"Doncaster Council and external consultants are hesitant to grant us permanent planning permission at Thornhurst, which could affect our future.

“However, I want to be clear – it’s not just Doncaster Council involved here.

"Owston Parish Council, who represent the community this side of Doncaster, have also decided not to support us.

"They objected to our application without even inviting me to a meeting to discuss it, which has been really disappointing for our family business and local events.

“I’ve reached out to several local councillors, including our ward councillor, Thomas Noon, who has promised to look into the planning application. However, I’m still waiting to hear back.

“It would be heartbreaking for this to be our final year, as we’ve welcomed thousands of visitors, boosted local tourism, and brought money into the area for the past seven years—without a single complaint.”

Earlier this year, the park was named as one of Britain’s best, triumphing at the Scare Industry Awards in Newcastle.

Last year, one angry mum went viral, blasting the attraction as “too scary” and demanding a refund becausde her son was so traumatised, telling bosses he was sleeping in his parents’ bed “putting strain on their relationship.”

Laurie is urging supporters to support the park by completing an online letter of support on the council’s planning portal HERE

Added Laurie: “Your support could make all the difference. Thank you, as always, for standing by us. Let’s hope this isn’t the end.”

This year’s event is being billed as the most terrifying yet with a spokesperson promising “an expansive journey through terror that will leave guests breathless.

“Prepare for a fully show-controlled experience with over 12 different distinct smells, meticulously designed to enhance the atmosphere and plunge visitors deeper into the storyline.

"Coupled with 14 custom mixed soundscapes, the attraction offers a multi-sensory journey that blurs the lines between reality and the nightmare world we have created.

“This maze features the most actors we have ever assembled, bringing the storyline – steeped in the rich history of Doncaster Fear Factor – to life.

"Each actor plays a crucial role in unfolding the chilling narrative, ensuring an interactive experience that keeps guests on edge from start to finish.”

Since its arrival in Doncaster several years, ago Doncaster Fear Factory has gone from strength to strength each autumn, updating its attractions with fresh actors and scenarios each year.

We have contacted both City of Doncaster Council and Owston Parish Council for comment.

More details about Doncaster Fear Factory are available HERE