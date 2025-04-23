Furious election candidate hits out after rats invade Doncaster play park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A furious election candidate has hit out after rats invaded a popular children’s play park.

Rodents have been spotted in the children’s play area off Shackleton Road in Clay Lane – with residents long-demanding a clean-up of wasteland behind an abandoned and ruined former social club.

Community clean-up campaigner Daniel Barwell, who is standing in the Wheatley and Intake ward at next week’s City of Doncaster Council election said: "I am furious

“The land beside the play park in Clay Lane is council owned and St Leger managed – and after numerous reports to the Council, St Leger and our local councillors, Friends of Clay Lane are still no further towards getting it sorted.

Rats have invaded the children's play area in Shackleton Road, Clay Lane.

“Neither St Leger Homes, nor Doncaster Council even knew it was their land until they received a copy of the land registry document – this was a year ago.

“St Leger asked for a cost with a private contractor they exclusively use and realised the cost would be too expensive.

“Friends of Clay Lane got a cost from a private company and got a rate that they would be happy to pay for themselves as a community group to clear the land but the council via St Leger Homes won't give them the permission to do it.

“We have rats running on our play parks.”

A spokesperson for Friends of Clay Lane said: “We've noticed a recent rise in rat sightings across the estate, largely due to the overgrown vegetation and fly-tipping behind the club.

"Tackling this area is our next major project, and we'll be campaigning hard to get it cleaned up and transformed.

“The building itself remains a bigger challenge that we're still working on. It's a more complex issue, as it's private property and the owner has been unresponsive to all attempts at contact.”

A jungle of thick brambles and weeds has plagued people living near to the park for several decades – and residents want the patch cleared up so the area can be used to create a community garden.

The massively overgrown area behind the former Clay Lane Club is strewn with rubbish and is a magnet for anti social behaviour.

The group say they have been met with “dead end after dead end” over the land and fuming residents are also calling for action.

One said: “The whole debacle regarding the club is a continuous farce in which all who should take responsibility pass the buck.

"If just one member of Doncaster planning services or Doncaster environmental services plus St.Leger Homes had to look out of my windows and see the derelict, disgusting, monstrosity that used to be a social club they'd have done something immediately after the fires or the rats or the danger of kids playing on such a dangerous site.

"But we're a council estate that's long been under funded, under cared for and under heard.”

Another said: “Clay Lane has never been a priority for the powers that be, end of.

"No matter what the issue we just don't matter to Doncaster Council or St Leger Homes.

"The issue should have been sorted years ago. Instead it's been allowed to rot.”

Another shared: “My garden backs on to the club car park and I now cant get out of my back gates for all the overgrowth of brambles and god knows what else.

“Each year its getting thicker and harder to cut back. It’s an absolute disgrace . If it was growing out of my garden I’d most certainly have the council on my back for having a overgrown garden and be told to sort it out.”

And another shared: “I back onto it and it’s an eyesore - the trees and bushes grow over our fence and I cannot cut them back enough. It’s getting to be a joke now.”

The full list of candidates for Wheatley Hills and Intake is

Guy Aston, Reform UK

Daniel Barwell, Independent

Simon Bonnett, Reform UK

Martin Hugh Boyd, Green Party

Tim Brown, Independent

Miriam Patterson Clarke

Paul John Cutts, Reform UK

Yetunde Elebuibon, Labour and Co-operative Party

Jane Kidd, Labour and Co-operative Party

Emma Michelle Muddiman-Rawlins, Labour and Co-operative Party

Jan Woning, Conservative Party