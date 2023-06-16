News you can trust since 1925
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy

Funny moment ducks spotted sailing down Doncaster canal in a dinghy

This is the cute and funny moment a group of ducks were spotted gently sailing down a Doncaster canal – in a dinghy.
By Darren Burke
Published 16th Jun 2023, 11:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 11:32 BST

Keen walker Alex Buckley managed to grab a photo the six feathered friends aboard the bright orange inflatable craft during a morning stroll near to Barnby Dun earlier today.

He said: “I see all kinds of wildlife on my daily morning walks, deer, foxes - and this morning I saw ducks riding a dinghy on the canal. Happy Friday!”

The group of ducks were spotted sailing along the canal near Barnby Dun in a dinghy. (Photo: Alex Buckley).The group of ducks were spotted sailing along the canal near Barnby Dun in a dinghy. (Photo: Alex Buckley).
The group of ducks were spotted sailing along the canal near Barnby Dun in a dinghy. (Photo: Alex Buckley).
Related topics:Doncaster