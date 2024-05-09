Funeral to take place of popular former Doncaster teacher who died on holiday

The funeral is set to take place next week of a popular former Doncaster teacher who died whilst on holiday.

85-year-old Margaret Blundell passed away peacefully on holiday on 14 April, an obituary said.It added: “A former teacher at Ellers High School and Hall Cross, she will be sadly missed by her family and friends.”The funeral service will take place on Thursday 16 May at 11am at Doncaster and South Yorkshire Crematorium in Armthorpe Lane in Barnby Dun.