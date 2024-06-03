Funeral to take place of former Doncaster College lecturer and city golf stalwart

By Darren Burke
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 13:39 BST
The funeral is set to take place of a former Doncaster College lecturer and one-time city golf scene stalwart.

Janet Dixon, a former past lady captain of Wheatley Golf Club, passed away peacefully on May 14 at the age of 92, an obituary said.

It added: “Janet was the devoted wife of the late Ken, dearly loved mother of Nick and Caroline, much loved Grandma and a friend to many.”

The funeral takes place on 6 June at Barnby Dun Crematorium at noon.

