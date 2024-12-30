Funeral set to take place of former miner and one of Doncaster's oldest people

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The funeral of a former miner who was one of Doncaster’s oldest people is set to take place.

Luka Konevod, who forrmely worked at Hatfield Main Colliery, died on November 23 at the age of 101, an obituary announced.

It said Mr Konevod, known as Louis, “assed away peacefully at Doncaster Royal Infirmary” and described him as a “devoted husband to the late Myra and loving dad to Paul and George.” The funeral service will take place on Friday 3 January at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church at 11am, followed by committal at Rose Hill Cemetery at 12 noon. Family flowers only, donations will be gratefully received in lieu for British Heart Foundation and Dementia UK.

All enquiries to Co-op Funeral Care, 89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster.

Hatfield Colliery, which first opened in 1916, was one of the area’s biggest pits and was Doncaster’s last remaining mine before its closure in 2015.