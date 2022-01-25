Funeral of well-known businessman and lifelong Doncaster Rovers fan to take place

Bill Nellis, a local businessman, was a lifelong Doncaster Rovers fan.

William Nellis, known as Bill, was a popular electrical contractor, operating a business from Bentley for many years.

He was also a dedicated lifelong Doncaster Rovers fan and regular follower of the club’s games.

An obituary for Mr Nellis, 80, said that he had passed away peacefully on January 2 following a short illness.

It said: “Bill will be sadly missed by his wife Chris, by his children Helen, Steve, Joanne and Kate, and by his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was known affectionately as ‘Grandad Billy.’

"Bill was a popular local business man and life long Doncaster Rovers supporter - he will be sadly missed by many in the Doncaster community.”