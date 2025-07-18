Funeral of former Doncaster school headteacher said to take place

The funeral of a former Doncaster school headteacher is to take place following her death at the age of 97.

Marion Parker, who was former headmistress of Bentley High Street First School in the 60s and 70s, passed away peacefully on June 14, an obituary said. It described her as a “loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.” The funeral service will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on Wednesday 30 July at 12 noon.

All who knew Marion are welcome.