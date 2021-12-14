Funeral of Doncaster mum-of-two killed in road crash due to take place

The funeral of Sarah Sands is due to take place this week.

Sarah Sands, 33, died last month when she was hit by a van in a smash in the early hours of the morning on the A635 Barnsley Road near to Ridgewood School in Scawsby.

A private family funeral for Mrs Sands will take place on Friday.

Floral tributes and fairy lights have been placed at the spot where Mrs Sands was in collision with a van shortly before 3.30am on November 13.

Money poured in for a funeral fund set up in the wake of the tragedy, which came six years after the death of her brother John.

Last month, Sarah’s mum Derry Miller paid an emotional tribute, saying: “I love you with all my heart” while her sister Katy also paid tribute.