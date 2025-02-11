Family, friends and colleagues said goodbye to a gentleman who had served his city and community today, Tuesday 11th February, at Rose Hill Crematorium.

Brian Wood BEM, of Warmsworth, had received his British Empire Medal for his long service to the Air Cadets and as a magistrate.

The funeral cortege was greeted by official banners and a guard of honour by the 1053 Armthorpe Air Cadet Squadron who Mr Wood has served for 71 years, initially as a cadet and eventually as their Commanding Officer.

They carried him into the chapel followed by his much-loved son, Mark, alongside his daughter in law, Jo, and granddaughter, Molly

Funeral of Doncaster man who received the BEM for services to city and community. Brian is pictured on the right of this photo.

Celebrant, Beka Staples, shared words of tribute from those who served at the magistrate’s court alongside Mr Wood. They spoke of him being a “lovely gentleman who would listen carefully to everyone before dispensing justice as it should be. He was extremely well respected by all who served with him and was a strength of the magistracy”.

The current Squadron Leader, Flight Lieutenant Robert Wenban, had shared the citation that he wrote when Mr Wood was recommended for his British Empire Medal.

“Brian’s squadron thrived and sustained significant growth,” Ms Staples read.

“And even after his retirement as the CO, Brian instructed and managed a squadron shooting team to national standards.”

More than that, Flight Lieutenant Wenban’s personal tribute included: “Brian became a second dad to most of us, inspiring us to be more than we could have possibly thought. It’s incredible to think of the countless lives that his devotion impacted. We can only honour him by always endeavouring to be the best that we can be.”

Squadron Leader, Barry French, also shared the RAF’s official poem ‘High Flight’.

Many had already shared their thoughts on the Air Cadet 1053 Armthorpe Squadron’s Facebook page, “You had a massively important and positive impact on our lives”, “you were certainly the role model I hoped to aspire towards”, and “you embodied everything the air cadets stand for”.

And testaments such as “my accomplishments in life are directly linked to you” or “I wouldn’t like to count the amount of people who were influenced by Mr Wood. What a life well lived! A true officer and a gentleman”.

Aaron Stonebridge-Foster, the Funeral Director from Co-op Funeralcare, said: “It was an honour for us to support Mr Wood’s family to say farewell to this remarkable gentleman and we are so grateful to all who came to support the ceremony and show him the respect he deserved from his many years of service.”

The celebration of Mr Wood’s life finished with the Last Post, a minute’s silence and the reveille – a fitting tribute to a gentleman who was a role model to us all and a wonderful example of true public service.