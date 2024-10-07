Funeral of Derek Waite

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On the 28th of September, Derek Waite, beloved father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend to many passed away after 84 vibrant years of life.

If you knew Derek and would like to come and pay your respects, we will be holding the funeral service on the 22/10/24 at 14:00 in

Memoria Doncaster & South Yorkshire, Armthorpe Lane, DN3 1DL

And the wake after at The Grove Inn, York Road, DN5 8HL

We don’t want this to be a melancholy event, but more a celebration of the achievements of my Dad before his passing.