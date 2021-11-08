Funeral fund for Doncaster teen at centre of murder probe nears £5,000 as donations pour in

18-year-old Joe Sarpong suffered fatal stab wounds in the incident in Catherine Street in Doncaster town centre exactly a week ago today and a murder probe has been launched by detectives with a 38-year-old man arrested over his death.

Grieving friends and family have launched a crowdfunding campaign for his funeral and the campaign has raised £4,500 in just a matter of days.

Tributes are also continuing to pour in for Joe, whose full name was Joevester Takyi-Sarpong following his death.

Money is continuing to pour in for the family of Joe Sarpong.

Mason Draper wrote: “Joe was one of the smartest people I have ever known, he was a pleasure to work with and he will be sorely missed.”

Habbisa Darboe added: “Joe was such a good guy and a great person to be around. sending all my love and support to his family.

Lee Bucknell wrote: “Joe was such a humble guy, turning his life around and doing the prayer of salvation, giving his life to Christ not many can say they’ve done that.”

Eve Skelton added: “This is a tragic incident where a wonderful hardworking family have lost a young man just 18yrs old. please donate to give this family peace to know there son is peacefully at rest.”

In a post on the fundraising page, family member Brigit Sarpong described Joe, who lived in Wheatley as ‘an affectionate and caring soul’ who ‘devoted his life to God’ and who made a ‘significant impact on everyone’ he knew.

She wrote: “Joe Sarpong was an affectionate and caring soul and would do anything for the people he loved.

"He was well respected and well liked across his town.

"Joe turned his life around and dedicated his life to God and to being a good and honourable person.

"He was such a bright person who loved to live his life to the fullest. He made such a significant impact on everyone and we will continue to make him proud.

"We are all devastated by Joe’s death but we want to give him the memorial he deserves to honour his memory and say our last goodbyes.”