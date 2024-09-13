Funeral for anti-corruption campaigner who helped set up Doncaster Council watchdog
Joffre Sprakes, 86, died last month, with his funeral to take place from 11.30am on September 18 at St Nicholas Church, Thorne, followed by committal at Rose Hill Crematorium.
Mr Sprakes, known as Joff, helped set up Doncaster Council Watch in the wake of the Donnygate scandal which saw dozens of Doncaster councillors found guilty of expenses fraud in a huge local Government scandal in the 1990s.
Along with fellow campaigners Ray Nortrop, Dunlop Griffith and Robert Hammond, the group would spend hours scrutinising Doncaster Council documents and became a thorn in the side of councillors and then elected mayor Martin Winter by posing tricky questions at meetings.
An obituary said Mr Sprakes “passed away peacefully” on August 28 and was brother to John, Michael, Marie, and the late Marjorie and Rosemary as well as a brother-in-law, uncle, great uncle and cousin.
