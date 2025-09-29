Funeral details for Doncaster dad who lost battle with incurable disease on holiday
Scott Boreham, who was 35, died on September 18, less than a year after he was diagnosed with Huntington’s Disease, an incurable condition that affects memory, concentration, motor skills and mood.
Announcing details of Mr Boreham’s funeral, a spokesperson for Doncaster Funerals said: “With heavy hearts, we share the news that Scott Terry Boreham, a much-loved husband, dad, son, and brother, has sadly left this world.
"After a courageous struggle with his own pain, Scott chose to find peace and rest.”
A funeral service to celebrate his life will be held on Friday, 10 October 2025 from noon in the Rose Hill Cemetery Chapel, followed by a graveside committal.
The spokesperson added: “Following the service, family and friends are invited to join together at The Sun pub to share cherished memories, stories, and the love Scott brought into everyone's lives.
“Although his passing brings great sorrow to all who knew him, Scott will be remembered for the kindness, laughter, and love he brought into the lives of those around him.”
A GoFundMe was launched to support repatriation costs for the "beloved" dad, with more than £3,300 raised for his wife Jamie-Leigh.
Organiser and lifelong friend of Jamie-Leigh, Toni Murphy, said: “Scott was dearly loved by so many as a friend, dad, son, brother and husband.
“He was a kind, loving, and dedicated man whose smile and presence made a lasting impact on all who knew him.”
You can donate HERE