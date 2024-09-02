Funeral details are announced after death of Doncaster football club "great servant"

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The funeral details of a Doncaster football club stalwart described as a “great servant” and “dear friend” have been announced as tributes pour in.

Martin Kennedy, who was heavily involved with Armthorpe Welfare FC died last month with his funeral set to take place next month.

A club spokesperson said: “Armthorpe Welfare FC are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of long time friend and former committee member Martin Kennedy.

“Martin was a great servant to the club for many a year and will be sadly missed.

Tributes have been paid following the death of Armthorpe Welfare stalwart Martin Kennedy.

“Our thoughts and love go out to his family and friends.”

The funeral will be held on Monday 9 September at 3pm at Rose Hill, Doncaster.

Tributes have been paid to Mr Kennedy following his death.

Armthorpe ward councillor and deputy civic mayor Coun Tim Needham posted: “Sad news. Please send my commiserations to his family and friends.”

Another friend posted: “Such sad news, was always there to support me during my time with the club. RIP Martin.”

“Fly high my friend RIP Mart,” wrote another while another tribute said: “RIP Martin. He was part of the furniture”

Another shared: “Rip Martin a good friend and drinking partner at the pit club will be sadly missed

“Such sad news. Fantastic gentlemen who always had a smile and a welcome for anybody who had played for the Welfare. Rest easy Martin,” read another post.

“Extremely sad news. RIP Martin and condolences to all at the club and Martin's friends and family,” shared another friend.