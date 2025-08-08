Funeral details announced for former Doncaster Rovers title-winning footballer

Funeral details have been announced for a former Doncaster Rovers player who helped the club to title sucess.

Alan Finney, part of the team who won the Fourth Division Championship in 1965-66, scored three goals in 30 appearances for Rovers.

But the biggest chunk of his career was spent at South Yorkshire neighbours Sheffield Wednesday.

He passed away peacefully on July 30 at the age of 91.

An obituary described him as “a much-loved husband, father, grandfather and friend” and added: “Alan touched the lives of so many and will be missed more than words can say.

“Many will fondly remember Alan’s days as a professional footballer for Sheffield Wednesday, where his passion and dedication shone both on and off the pitch.

“We invite all who knew and loved Alan to join us for a celebration of his life.”

The service will take place on Tuesday 19 August at 1pm at Memoria Doncaster and South Yorkshire Memorial Park and Crematorium, followed by a gathering at The Glass House, Kirk Sandall to share memories and raise a glass in his honour.

Donations in lieu of flowers are welcome to DonMentia in Alan’s memory.

He made his debut for the Owls at the age of 17 in 1951, and played 504 times and scored 88 goals in total for the club, a post-war record number of appearances.

Following his successful career at Sheffield Wednesday which saw him win several trophies, he then moved to Rovers before retiring at Alfreton Town in 1968.