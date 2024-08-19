Funeral details announced for Doncaster man who died in horror road crash
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Fred Finney was rushed to hospital following the collision on Balby Road last month and died later from his injuries.
His funeral will take place on August 23 from 1pm at Rose Hill Crematorium followed by drinks afterwards to celebrate Fred’s life at Hyde Park WMC.
Emotional tributes poured in for Mr Finney following the crash on July 20.
Emergency services were called to Balby Road after he was hit by a car.
One friend wrote: “RIP Fred, lovely bloke,” while another shared: “RIP my mate.”
Another posted: “RIP Fred – thoughts are with the family at this very difficult time.”
“Absolutely heartbreaking to hear this,” said another while another tribute read: “Such sad news. Thinking of all the family at this sad time.”
“RIP Fred Finney, good man will be sadly missed,” said another friend.
“So sad to hear this sad news, always a smile and time for a chat, lovely man, RIP Fred, will be missed by so many,” another friend shared.
Police sealed off Balby Road following the collision, with the road closed off for several hours.
Mr Finney sustained serious injuries in the collision with a red Kia Niro.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called at 9.26pm on Saturday (20 July) to reports of a road traffic collision involving a pedestrian and a red Kia Niro.
“A 72-year-old man was taken to hospital.
“The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is assisting officers with enquiries.
“Enquiries are ongoing and we’re now appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision, anyone who witnessed the collision or has information, dashcam or CCTV footage that could assist officers to come forward.”
Call 101 quoting incident number 1034 of 20 July 2024 when you get in touch.
You can contact police online here: https://orlo.uk/xHcIC
You can also contact independent charity CrimeStoppers through their UK call centre on 0800 555 111 where you can report information in confidence without having to leave your details.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.