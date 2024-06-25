Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scores of mourners are expected to pay their last respects at the funeral of a Doncaster man whose body was found in a canal after he went missing.

The body of 26-year-old Scott Whitaker was found at the River Dun Navigation Canal at Kirk Bramwith earlier this month, with emotional tributes pouring from family and friends following the tragedy.

His family has now released details of the funeral, which will take place on July 4 from 2pm at Memoria Doncaster Crematorium in Barnby Dun with a private wake for family and family friends will be afterwards.

A family spokesperson said: “We would love to cater for everyone but, as a family we would like to spend this time afterwards with those close to us.

The funeral of Scott Whitaker will take place next month.

“However, we don't know all of Scott's friends well, if you where close to him and would like to come to the wake with the family please message.”

“Thank you to all who have left flowers and messages for Scott, visited the canal and supported our family and Scott's friends. Its been really appreciated by the family.”

Mr Whitaker went missing from home on June 6 with police sealing off the canal on June 10 after a body was found.

Following the tragedy, emotional tributes were paid.

One said: “Our hearts are broken and this doesn't feel real. We've lost a son, brother, nephew, grandson and friend today. He was one of a kind and his light will be deeply missed in this world.

Another friend posted: “You’ll always be a valued friend Scott and your memory will be cherished. Thank you for the most fantastic, wild and funny nights. Thank you for being you. Rest in peace brother.”

Another pal shared: “Rest up Scott Whitaker - only spoke to you last week brother, absolutely devastated. Sleep tight brother you’re at peace now.”

“I honestly can’t believe this, you will be greatly missed and you have left a massive hole in everyone’s hearts you knew,” posted another.

“R.I.P Scott one of the funniest lads I’ve come across life and soul of every room you walked into! Sleep tight,” wrote another friend.

Another added: “Rest in peace Scott Whitaker. One of the best lads you’ll meet never failed to make you laugh. Thanks for all the memories, love ya bro.

“Gone but never forgotten fly high.

Another wrote: “Rest in peace Scott my brother, you always lighted up the room and the memories we shared will last forever.

“I will never forget you my mate.

“Scott I’m gonna miss you man, wrote another friend. “If only you could see how loved you was son. RIP my mate. I’ll have a beer for you every year on our birthday.”

Family and friends had been hunting for Mr Whitaker with numerous appeals and posts for his whereabouts shared on social media.

Searches had been concentrated on the canal between Barnby Dun and Kirk Bramwith and South Bramwith where he was last spotted.