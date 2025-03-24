Funeral details announced following death of Doncaster dad of four

The funeral details for a 31-year-old Doncaster dad of four who died after being found unresponsive in a city street have been announced.

31-year-old James Howden was found outside a block of flats in Amersall Road, Scawthorpe on March 12 and despite the efforts of police and paramedics, died later in hospital.

His funeral will take place at Rose Hill Cemetery next month, his family has announced.

An obituary, shared by funeral director W.E. Pinder and Son described Mr Howden as “the dearly loved husband of Amy, dear son of Diane and Ron, also, the much loved dad of Lacey, JJ, Mckenna and Kavannah and brother of Andrew.” The service will be held on April 4, starting from his home address in Daylands Avenue, Conisbrough at 12.30 and going to Rose Hill.

His grieving wife Amy said: “We want to thank each and everyone for helping out with everything - it truly means the world to me his mum and our children.”

A balloon release has already been held in his memory with family and friends paying tribute.

Earlier this month, partner Amy Louise Milner wrote: “With the saddest of hearts, we lost my Howden last night - words can't describe how me, his mum and our babies are feeling.

"Life will truly never ever be the same again. I generally believe we are soulmates regardless of everything we ever been through.

"I'll forever be grateful to you for our babies and I promise to do my very best to raise our four babies and I will never let them down.

“May God give you the best bed in heaven and my gosh I hope you rest in paradise my janiel.

“Please wait for me up there, your loved more than you will ever know!

“We love you so much daddy, sending kisses to the sky tonight.

“Please never take life for granted”

She also posted photos of the pair with the message “Forever 31.”

Another tribute read: “God bless you James Howden - may you have best bed in heaven - heartbreaking, thinking of your kids, Amy and family - cruel world we live in today.”

Another friend wrote: “R.i.p James – world’s lost another good lad - hope you have the best bed up there.”

“Rip James, I really can't believe it. Another good lad gone way to soon. Wow,” shared another pal.

And another added: “Best of the best RIP mate u will not be forgotten.”

Floral tributes also built up outside the block of flats where police carried out investigations.

On March 12, ambulances, police cars and the air ambulance were all called to the block of flats at the junction with Pipering Lane East.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “An investigation is under way following the death of a 31-year-old man who was found unresponsive on Amersall Road in the Scawthorpe area of Doncaster on 12 March around 9.22pm.

“The man was taken to hospital where he sadly died.

Residents reported heavy police activity, with numerous emergency services at the scene, with police officers remaining in place throughout the day.

One nearby resident also reported a number of crime scene investigation team officers combing the area around the flats and entering the building.