Fundraising football match to be held for new Doncaster mental health charity

A fundraising football match is set to kick start donations for a new Doncaster mental health charity.

The charity match is being organised in aid of Mental Health FC, a registered non-profit organisation which helps people rebuild and connect with others through playing football in a safe and friendly environment.

The match will be held on Saturday 15 June at the home of Newtown AFC, Latham Park in Wales.

The players have all been fundraising and all proceeds will go directly to Mental Health FC.

The fundraising football match will take place in Wales later this month.

Football fan Ryan Oldfield created the football sessions as a way to help people strengthen their body and mindset, as well as peer support from others with mental health struggles.

Ryan said “football is an escape” and has significantly helped with anxiety throughout his life.

He recognises that as people get older, they “got busier with life, work, families, and even moving away” and couldn’t find anything accessible to people to attend on their own or in small groups.

With Ryan’s first-hand experience, he says he “knew how to run the sessions so that people would be as relaxed and comfortable as possible” and has showed it works as it has been running for under a year but already supports over 100 people a week in three locations.

The team playing in the fundraising match will be made up of players from the MHFC sessions who are now at a stage in their development to progress by helping others who are in need. It also gives these players an event to look forward to and challenge themselves mentally and physically to be able to play in an 11-a-side game.

The match will see a team of players from the MHFC sessions face the mighty Welsh Veterans FC Over 40s team.

The Welsh Vets are a fantastic team of players from all across Wales with previous professional football experience, who kindly support multiple charity events.

The event will run from 1-7pm with the game kicking off at 2pm. The event is free to attend and there will be charity buckets around the ground to donate money towards the cause.

If any local businesses or companies would be interested in sponsoring or advertising the event, please contact Gary Shaw at [email protected].

To find out more about Mental Health FC, please visit their website at:

https://www.mentalhealthfc.org/ which contains details of how to get involved and also football sessions.

The Justgiving page for the event, where you can make a donation, can be found HERE

More details are also available about Mental Health FC on YouTube here

The match aims to raise at least £500 and Ryan added: “This match is set up to help give people a fantastic opportunity to play at a top level football ground at Newtown AFC and help with their personal development and gain confidence through football.