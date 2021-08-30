Doncaster's Grand Theatre.

The Friends of the Grand campaign group, which has been fighting to re-open the crumbling theatre for quarter of a century, will be at Armthorpe Community Centre on Saturday with a stall.

There will also be a table top sale featuring antiques, bric-a-brac, cut glass items, paintings and household goods, with many items being acquired during the Covid lockdown.

Doors open at 11am.

Earlier this year, the Theatres Trust handed Doncaster Council £11,500 to look at the feasibility of restoring and re-opening of the ornate Grade II listed Victorian theatre which has been falling into disrepair since its closure as a bingo hall in 1995.

The venue, sandwiched between Sainsbury’s supermarket and the Frenchgate Interchange, has been on the Theatres at Risk Register since the list started in 2006.