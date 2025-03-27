Fundraising Easter coffee morning for Doncaster's St John's Hospice

By Darren Burke
Published 27th Mar 2025, 11:53 BST
Doncaster residents are being invited to an Easter coffee morning being held in aid of the city’s hospice.

The event, being held at St John’s Information Centre, off Weston Road, Balby will take place between 10am and 1pm on April 4 to raise much needed funds for St John’s Hospice, which provides specialist palliative and end of life care for local people.

St John’s Hospice fundraising manager Jenny Baynham said “As well as offering an opportunity to enjoy a cuppa and a catch up, we’ll have homemade bakes and handmade crafts for sale, along with a tombola and raffle, so we look forward to welcoming supporters – old and new – to join us!”

St John’s Hospice is run by Rotherham Doncaster & South Humber NHS Trust (RDaSH) and is part funded by the Your Hearts and Minds charity. For more information on how to support St John’s Hospice, please visit: www.yourheartsandminds.org.uk

