Fundraising crews battle Storm Bert to haul 14-tonne fire engine through Doncaster
Officers from Askern Fire Station were cheered on through city centre streets at the weekend as they pulled the 14-tonne truck through crowds of onlookers – twice.
A spokesperson said: “Unfortunately we couldn't pick the weather, but we did it none the less.
“Huge thank you and well done to those who got involved on a cold and wet day.”
Thanks to the generosity of the people of Doncaster, the truck pull raised £433.66 for Movember UK throughout the morning.
The fire engine was hauled by determined South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service staff all the way from the Frenchgate shopping centre to the Wool Market as the rain lashed down.
You can still contribute to the fire station’s fundraiser which you can find HERE
