Fundraiser set up after missing dog Freddie is found but with life threatening injuries
Missing Freddie, a Miniature Schnauzer, has been found however he is seriously injured and it’s potentially life threatening.
Freddie slipped his collar on Thursday June 13 on Haig Road in Moorends. His last sighting was at 2.30pm that day.
His poor family tirelessly searched night and day and were doing all they could to find their beloved boy. They had people helping with drones and printed endless amounts of posters to try and spread the word.
Originally a Crowdfunder was set up to help with the search with a target of £1,000, and since Freddie was found injured they are hoping people will continue contrbuting to the page to help towards his vets bills, the amount currently stands at an amazing £8,218.
If you can help visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/find-freddie
