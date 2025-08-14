Fundraiser set to retrace steps for Doncaster hospice after 34 years

An Armthorpe woman is set to step out on a sponsored walk on Thursday 18 September for her local hospice replicating a fundraising walk she did over 34 years ago.

Elizabeth Taylor, aged 71, will set off from the Mansion House in the city centre, then follow three-mile a route along Priory Place, Cleveland Street leading onto Balby Road and ending up at St John’s Information and Support Centre on Weston Road to raise funds for St John’s Hospice charity.

Elizabeth, who is St John’s Hospice’s longest serving volunteer said: “I completed the original walk as part of a team from Doncaster Cancer Detection Trust (DCDT) as we were raising funds to build the Hospice.

“I was the last person to finish as I was carrying a collection bucket and lots of people stopped me to ask me what I was fundraising for.

Elizabeth Taylor (left) is pictured with St John’s Hospice Fundraiser Tracey Gaughan.

“When I told them about the Hospice, they very generously donated their money and by the time I arrived back my bucket was full of cash and very heavy to carry!”

She added: “Our seven-year fundraising campaign raised over £2 million in capital and St John’s Hospice opened in 1992, thanks to the generosity of the people of Doncaster.

“What many people don’t know is that after all these years the Hospice still needs to raise over £500,000 every year, so I’m doing my walk all over again to continue to support the team there.”

St John’s Hospice Fundraiser Jenny Baynham said: “Elizabeth has always been a fantastic supporter. From the original fundraising with DCDT, to becoming a volunteer and helping at fundraising events, she knows first-hand the important role that the charity plays in the running of the Hospice.

“We’d like to say a huge thank you to her for everything she does, and to her friends at St Aiden’s Church who give her so much support.

“We hope as many people as possible will sponsor her this time, and we’ll be accompanying her every step of the way to show our appreciation.”

To sponsor Elizabeth on her walk, please visit her Just Giving page: https://www.justgiving.com/page/elizabeth-taylor-1

St John’s Hospice is run by Rotherham Doncaster & South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) and is part of its Your Hearts and Minds charity.

For more information on how to support St John’s Hospice, please visit: www.yourheartsandminds.org.uk