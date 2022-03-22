On Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3, Lakeside Village will host its weekend spring event with food, gifts and entertainment for the whole family.

More than 30 stall holders will be there on Saturday April 2, offering gourmet tasty treats like handmade fudge, olives, baclava and rare snacks from around the globe.

A wood-fired pizza van will be on hand when hunger strikes, as well as a sweet and savoury crepe stand.

Artisan wooden toys and recycled gifts, Italian women's clothing, bath bombs, hair accessories, crystals and tarot cards will also be on display.

Throughout the weekend 70s and 80s themed dancers will perform and a Beatles tribute act will entertain.

Local charity Yorkshire Air Ambulance will have stalls to explain their vital work in the local community. While Doncaster’s branch of the mental health charity Mind will help run a kids' crafting corner.

With warmer weather and sunny days around the corner, small bags of sunflower seeds will be given to children to plant and welcome spring.

Di Mellis, centre manager at Lakeside Village, said: "Our spring fete will be a wonderful way to welcome the spring season highlighting the variety of stores we have here at Lakeside Village while celebrating some of our fantastic local businesses and showcasing the important work of some vital local charities.

“We’ve got vintage cars, sunflower themed crafts, a camper van photo booth, an Easter Egg Hunt, balloon walkers and so much more!"