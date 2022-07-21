Tomorrow is Frisky Friday – Friday July 22 is the single biggest day a married person is likely to get cheated on in Doncaster.

The date is when adulterers plan to have their last illicit encounter with their extramarital lover before schools break up for summer.

The week before Frisky Friday saw 46% more activity on the UK’s leading married dating website, IllicitEncounters.com. The affairs site predicts a 77% overall rise tomorrow, the most popular day of the year for affairs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

July 22 is the biggest day for sex cheats in Doncaster.

The site polled male and female members and found out that 87% of adulterers continue messaging their affair partner over the summer, with more than half of them (56%) already having plans in place to see their lovers as soon as the summer holidays come to an end.

An additional 400 members, that have previously been caught cheating by their partners, were asked how their affair was discovered.

Nearly a quarter of affairs (24%) are busted by suspicious partners going through their spouse's phones.

The second most popular method of unearthing an affair is a friend revealing the infidelity to them (20%).

Thirdly, cheating partners get discovered when a spouse accesses their computer or laptop (17%).

Other popular cheating busts are checking bank statements, unfaithful partners stumbling on a lie, and catching them in the act either by following them or happening to catch them red-handed entirely by accident.

A shocking 5% of affairs actually get busted by partners coming across their spouse's profile on a dating app/site.

One user said ‘I’ve been married for nearly 18 years and although I love my husband dearly, there’s just no spark.

“I’ve had a few flings over the years and I am currently dating another married man. It’s going to be tough to get together over the school holidays so we’re planning to see each other this Friday one last time. Having a little distance keeps the spark alive as we can still exchange dirty texts and sexy photos, in anticipation of meeting up when the kids are back in school.”

Jessica Leoni, sex and relationships expert for IllicitEncounters.com, said “More people cheat leading up to, or straight after, a family affair. Cheating tends to peak just before and after the summer holidays as well as Christmas - why? Because adulterers know that they have to go on a bit of a cheat break when they’re spending time with family. As soon as the obligatory family time ends, they get back onto the unfaithful train.

“Technology has definitely made it easier to cheat, likewise, it has made it easier to catch a cheat out by leaving a digital trail. You have to cheat smart, use passwords and aliases, clear your history, make sure you’re covering up your tracks.”

How did your partner catch you cheating?

By checking my phone 24%

A friend told them 20%

By checking my computer/laptop 17%

They found suspicious transactions on my bank statements 10%

I stumbled on a lie and they figured it out 9%

They followed me and caught me out 7%

They came across my profile on a dating app/site 5%

They caught me in the act by accident 4%