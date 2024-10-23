Fries down, look in! Doncaster fish and chip shop starts bingo sessions
Harry’s Fish Bar and Restaurant in Dunsville hosts the fish, chips and bingo sessions every Monday and Tuesday – with diners treated to a chippy lunch combined with some games of bingo.
For just £10, customers get a small fish, chips and peas, a slice of bread and butter, a cup of tea and three games of bingo.
Each game has a prize for one line, two lines and a full house.
Additional extras can be purchased on the day and a full bar menu is available.
Upon booking, a non-refundable £5 deposit is required and places for the sessions, which take place from 11.30am to 1.30pm, can be booked on 01302 882902.
