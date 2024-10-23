Fries down, look in! Doncaster fish and chip shop starts bingo sessions

By Darren Burke
Published 23rd Oct 2024, 19:00 BST
It is a case of “fries down, look in” at a Doncaster fish and chip restaurant – after launching its very own bingo sessions.

Harry’s Fish Bar and Restaurant in Dunsville hosts the fish, chips and bingo sessions every Monday and Tuesday – with diners treated to a chippy lunch combined with some games of bingo.

For just £10, customers get a small fish, chips and peas, a slice of bread and butter, a cup of tea and three games of bingo.

Each game has a prize for one line, two lines and a full house.

Harry's has started fish and chip and bingo sessions.Harry's has started fish and chip and bingo sessions.
Harry's has started fish and chip and bingo sessions.

Additional extras can be purchased on the day and a full bar menu is available.

Upon booking, a non-refundable £5 deposit is required and places for the sessions, which take place from 11.30am to 1.30pm, can be booked on 01302 882902.

Full details about the sessions are available on the Harry’s Fish Bar and Restaurant Facebook page HERE

