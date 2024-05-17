Fresh call for Doncaster Rovers ace to get lifetime Dome membership as he leaves club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A fresh fun call for Doncaster Rovers star Tommy Rowe to get lifetime membership of The Dome has resurfaced as he leaves the club.

Journalist and avid Rovers supporter James McMahon first jokingly called on Doncaster Council to bestow the honour on the player two years ago as Rovers battled against relegation to League Two, with his goals and impressive performances a highlight of a dour season which ultimately saw the club drop.

Now, after a total of six years, 267 appearances and 45 goals, Rowe is looking for pastures new after being released by the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And as he departs, James said: “I still believe that Tommy Rowe deserves lifetime membership to The Dome!”

A fun petition has been set up calling for Tommy Rowe to get lifetime Dome membership.

A leader both on and off the pitch, Rowe was a figurehead during his two spells, bringing commitment, determination and guidance throughout his spell at Rovers.

The jokey petiton, which you can sign HERE was first set up in February 2022 after Rovers came from 2-0 down in a clash with AFC Wimbledon to bag a 2-2 draw – with Rowe grabbing both goals.

Mr McMahon, a former NME writer and editor of Kerrang! magazine, set up the jokey petition – which he said should allow the midfielder to skip queues for the water slides and get free drinks in the bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back then, he said: “If Doncaster Rovers avoid relegation from League One to League Two at the end of the 21/22 season, it will be largely down to the herculean efforts (and strong shoulders) of winger, captain and principal creative spark, Tommy Rowe.

“As a reward for his efforts, I - James McMahon, a Rovers fan of over 30-years service - propose that if Doncaster Rovers stay in the division, then Tommy should be given free membership to Doncaster Dome for life.

"Additionally, I propose that he is allowed to skip the queue for the waterslides and is given free drinks in The Icebreaker bar forever. No ice skating though. He'll have to pay for that.

"And besides, we need his ankles. There's magic in them. YOUUUUUUUUUUUUU REDS.”