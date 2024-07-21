Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster’s Frenchgate Shopping Centre is set to host a series of free and exciting activities which aim to keep children entertained all summer long.

Running from 25th July to 29th August, Frenchgate are holding a series of fun events throughout the summer which are aiming to encourage creativity as well as environmental awareness.

Fountain Arts are holding a craft workshop on 25th July, where children can build their own under the sea mobiles. This is a great opportunity for getting creative with no limits.

Nikki Whiston is back by popular demand on 1st August for another craft workshop. She will be encouraging little ones to get involved with inspiring art for Frenchgate’s Save the Seas campaign. Children will be able to colour their own lettering postcard and add their own beautiful fish art to the display board.

Circo Rum Ba Ba will be in the centre on 8th & 9th August with their 18-metre whale to generate clean ocean awareness and save sea life from plastic and pollution. With the use of exquisite puppets, comedy and music, children can explore the tale of sea creatures from inside the giant sperm whale and their battle to survive in an ocean full of rubbish and how we can help save them. Showings will be available throughout both days.

The Show Globe present Sea Globe on 29th August as a one-of-a-kind, under-the-sea themed creation inside The Show Globe featuring a visually mesmerising mermaid performance.

The Entertainer will be visited by Cody from Cocomelon on 31st August, making regular appearances between 10am-4pm on the day for meet and greet opportunities.

Frenchgate Marketing Manager, Ian Leech said: “We understand the challenges of keeping children entertained during the holidays, so we wanted to provide events for all family members to enjoy free of charge. With the benefit of them being indoors, you can enjoy your holidays with us at Frenchgate no matter rain or shine.”