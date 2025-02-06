Freezing weather sees racing at Doncaster abandoned for today

This afternoon’s race meeting at Doncaster has been abandoned due to icy conditions and a frozen track.

Doncaster Racecourse bosses called off the seven race card which was due to get under way at Town Moor with the first race at 1pm after freezing temperatures overnight.

A spokesperson said: “Following a number of inspections this morning, we have unfortunately had to abandon racing today, Thursday 6th February due to overnight temperatures being lower than forecasted.

“All ticket holders will be emailed shortly.”