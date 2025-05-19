Free public Doncaster celebration of volunteer heroes

Voluntary Action Doncaster (VAD) is thrilled to announce a special free event to honour and celebrate the incredible contributions of volunteers and the VCF sector organisations across the borough during Volunteers Week.

Join them for an afternoon and evening filled with inspiration, recognition, and community spirit.

Andy Kershaw will compere the event, taking place on Monday June 2 from 2-7pm at Eco Power Stadium in the Jibba Jabba event room.

A spokesman said: “This free celebration, with free parking available, promises to be a memorable occasion, showcasing the dedication and passion of Doncaster’s volunteers, VAD member organisations and Team VAD.”

Go along and learn about the diverse opportunities available within Doncaster's vibrant volunteer sector.

The program includes:

Opening Welcome: The compere will kick off the event, setting the stage for an afternoon of celebration.

Guest Speakers: Hear from inspiring speakers introduced by the compere, who will highlight the importance of volunteering and its impact on our community.

Volunteer Recognition: Lai Lim, Chair of Voluntary Action Doncaster, will share insights and express appreciation for the vital role volunteers play in strengthening our community.

VAD Member Organisation Celebrations: Member organisations will take the stage to personally thank and celebrate their volunteers.

Open Mic & Personal Stories: Volunteers will have the opportunity to share their heartwarming and impactful experiences.

Funding & Training Opportunities: Discover valuable funding and training resources available in Doncaster.

Interactive Activities: Enjoy the "Volunteers Wall of Fame," and the "Volunteers Red Carpet" photo opportunity.

This event will host a dedicated recruitment drive, offering attendees the chance to explore a wide range of exciting volunteering roles.

Attendees will have the chance to sign up for roles on the day, and speak directly to volunteer hosts from various organisations.

Grand Finale: The event will culminate in a spectacular performance from Edlington Community Organisation choir (ECO) - ECO won the King's Award in 2024.

For more information visit [email protected]