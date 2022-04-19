Wyn and Roy were both born in Doncaster and met at Berry’s dance hall and were subsequently married at St Mary's Church in Sprotbrough on Easter Saturday, April 20, 1957.

Roy served his apprenticeship as a builder with Firths and then in 1966 joined the then West Riding of Yorkshire Council, later becoming Doncaster Metropolitan Council, where he worked for 31 years as a building maintenance surveyor progressing to a senior role.

He was responsible for the maintenance of public buildings in the area including schools, colleges, and libraries.

Roy and Wyn on their wedding day in 1957

Roy was instrumental in project managing major renovations at High Melton College where he was proud to meet Princess Ann at the works completion.

Wyn started her career as a comptometer operator at Marshall-Fowler’s factory.

Eventually, after her daughters became of age, she was able to return to work enjoying working at various libraries in the Doncaster area.

Roy and Wyn are celebrating 65 years of marriage

She also worked as a secretary at Danum School.

In addition to working full time, and by working weekends and evenings, Roy built the family home where he and Wyn still reside today.

Wyn and Roy have four daughters who all have a DN postcode, seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren, with another on the way.

Daughter Jayne Womersley said: “They are two incredible and inspirational people, and they have helped and supported the family throughout their lives.

"Since their retirement they have spent many happy holidays cruising and experiencing the many cultures, sights and sounds all over the world.”