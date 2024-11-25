Free parking in Doncaster across Christmas and New Year, council announces

City of Doncaster Council has announced free parking in the run up to Christmas and across the festive and New Year period.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A council spokesperson said: “We’re giving the gift of free parking this festive season.

“We will once again be supporting local businesses, residents, and visitors to the city centre by offering free parking in selected council car parks from 1 December 2024 to 5 January 2025.

The car parks and times are:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Free parking will be available in Doncaster in the run up to Christmas and across the festive and New Year period.

• Monday – Saturday from 2pm - Markets Car Park and St Georges Car Park

• Saturday all day - Chappell Drive Car Park

• Sunday all day - Markets Car Park, St Georges Car Park and Chappell Drive Car Park

The spokesperson added: “We hope people will make the most of this offer and shop local this Christmas. Doncaster city centre has lots to offer with a great mix of retail including independent businesses and our fabulous Doncaster Markets as well as leisure and cultural delights.

"So please come and support local businesses and local people, have a great time and park for free.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Festive events lined up in Doncaster this Christmas include an Elmer the Patchwork Elephant sculpture trail, which encourages visitors to find 12 colourful elephants scattered across the city centre, a Christmas market in St Sepulchre Gate and Clock Corner, with stalls and children’s entertainment, visits by Father Christmas to the Mansion House and a Frost Fair finale which will be held in Sir Nigel Gresley Square and will feature carol singing and tradition entertainment.

Full details HERE