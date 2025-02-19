Free Palestine public meeting to be held in Doncaster this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A public meeting calling for freedom for Palestine will be held in Doncaster this weekend.

The event, organised by the Doncaster Stop The War Coalition, will take place at the Unitarian Church in Hall Gate from 1pm on Saturday with a range of public speakers offering insight into the debate on Palestine.

One of the guest speakers will be political activist and author Christopher Nineham, a founder member of the Stop the War Coalition and who was one of the main organisers of the February 2003 anti-war protest against the invasion of Iraq.

He was recently arrested during a protest in London.

A spokesperson said: “Palestine has suffered a genocidal assault for over a year with bombs supplied by the USA and the UK.

"Now Donald Trump wants to complete the ethnic cleansing of Gaza.

"In the USA and here in the UK, pro-Palestine demonstrations are being criminalised.

"On 18 January, the Metropolitan Police, instructed by the Government, denied demonstrators the right to march to the BBC, and arrested the lead steward, Chris Nineham and PSC leader Ben Jamal.

"Over seventy arrests followed, with MPs Jeremy Corbyn and John McDonnell asked to attend a police station for questioning.

"The threat to world peace and our democratic rights has never been greater.

“Join Chris Nineham (Stop the War), Victoria Araj (Palestinian activist and lecturer) and Chris Peace (Orgreave Truth and Justice Campaign) to hear about the fight to free Palestine and the threat to our democratic rights."

All are welcome to attend the event