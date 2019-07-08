Free outdoor cinema returns to Doncaster this summer - here's all you need to know
Singing voices at the ready as Lakeside Village Doncaster announces three musical films as part of this year’s Summer Nights Cinema.
The popular Thursday evening free cinema nights return with three children’s favourites and three family musicals, including last year’s most popular screening The Greatest Showman.
Lyndsey Parry, deputy centre manager, said: “We are really exciting to be welcoming people back to the centre for our Summer Nights Cinema. This will be our third year of running weekly free screening on a Thursday and we know just how much our customers enjoy coming along and enjoying a film and a sing along.
“Each week we will be showing an outdoor family favourite film from 6pm starting on July 25 with Zootropolis.
“Following the popularity of The Greatest Showman last year we’ll be showing Mr Hugh Jackman’s hit performance on August 1 and are expecting audiences to really give great performances with the songs.
“A different film will be shown every Thursday evening throughout the school holidays and once again we’ll be providing limited seating so would encourage customers to bring along their own fold up chairs.”
This year’s line-up includes Zootropolis, The Greatest Showman, Wreck it Ralph 2: Ralph Breaks The Internet, Mary Poppins Returns, Coco and Mama Mia 2! Here We Go Again. Check the Lakeside Village Facebook page for dates.
Come rain or shine the movies will be shown on Thursday evenings, when the centre is still open for late night shopping.
“The movie screenings are free for everyone to enjoy and are suitable for family audiences. It is a great chance for people to sit back, relax and enjoy being transported into a classic story,” added Lyndsey.
For further information visit www.lakeside-village.co.uk