Free learn to ride a bike sessions for children to be held in Doncaster

Free sessions where children can learn how to ride a bike are to be held in Doncaster.

The sessions will take place at the McAuley Catholic High School, Acacia Road and are hosted by Cycle North.

A spokesperson said: “Our beginners’ Learn to Ride sessions are fun, relaxed lessons for children who'd like to learn how to ride their bike without stabilisers.

"This session is for those who can’t ride at all or who are still very wobbly when trying to ride without support.

“Open to ages five years and upwards, group sizes will be kept small, so everyone gets the maximum benefit from the session.

Please be aware there will be up to a maximum of three children per instructor, these aren't one to one lessons.

The spokesperson added: “You can bring along your child's pedal bike – without stabilisers – but helmets, balance bikes and lots of spare bikes will be available for all to use.

“You do not need to stay with your child, indeed we find that children tend to make much better progress when parents don't stay.

The sessions are free and last one hour.

All Cycle North sessions are led by fully qualified and experienced National Standards cycling instructors.

You can book HERE