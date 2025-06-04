Free funding advice surgeries for voluntary and community groups in Doncaster

The South Yorkshire Funding Advice Bureau provides free funding advice, support for voluntary and community organisations, CICs and social enterprises in South Yorkshire.

It has organised a series of seven free funding advice surgeries across Doncaster in the next few months.

Groups and organisations in South Yorkshire can register and join SYFAB by going to syfab.org.uk and clicking on ‘Get Started’.

Once registered groups will receive the free weekly funding news. The funding advice surgeries are supported by the Coalfields Regeneration Trust and each group will get a 45 minute interview and up to two hours of follow-up advice and support.

The way to book a place is through https://www.syfab.org.uk/events.aspx

Also available is free fundraising training for volunteer-led community and voluntary groups.

Anyone with queries please email [email protected] or call 07395 023887

“There are literally millions of pounds sloshing about in many different funders's pockets,” said Andy Kershaw, SYFAB's Training Co-ordinator.

“Our job is to empower local people to develop the skills, knowledge and confidence to be able to put in successful bids for these funds.

"We have have been around for more than 30 years and we have funding advisers based in Barnsley and Sheffield and are now beginning this working in Doncaster,” adds Andy.

“We also provide free training around fundraising for voluntary and community organisations to take action on any front which concerns them in their community whether that’s working with young people older people the environment, tackling issues around crime and community safety or in education, and learning or just bringing people together.”

For more details about the surgeries or to book a place email [email protected] or call 07395 023887