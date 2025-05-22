A free fun day is going to take place in Scunthorpe in July – and for some it will bring back memories of the much-loved Appleby Frodingham Steelworks galas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event is being held by local health trust, Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH), and there’s something for everyone….including the chance to ‘go over the edge’ in a charity abseil.

The fun day will be held at Brumby Hall Sports and Social Club, Ashby Road, DN16 1AA, and besides a fun day will see a RDaSH Bright Futures Summit at 12 noon for young people to attend followed by the trust’s Annual Members’ Meeting at 2pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be chance to watch RDaSH staff and community groups take part in an It’s a Knockout style competition and quick cricket.

Free fun on offer and a chance to abseil for charity in Doncaster.

There’s also free ice cream, popcorn and candy floss on offer, facepainting, a games area, dance machine, giant Lego, giant walkabout dinosaurs, a soft play area, onsite street food vendors, information stalls about RDaSH services and so much more.

The 160ft abseil will be from a crane and is to raise money for the trust’s Your Hearts and Minds Charity and you can register now for £25.

Fundraising Manager Jenny Baynham said: “Why not come along and have a great day and at the same time raise money for our charity. Get in touch for more details.”

Spaces are limited for the abseil, so book now! For more details ring the fundraising team on 03000212100 or email [email protected]