Free fun for all at Flourish Easter event in Doncaster

There’s lots of egg-citing free fun lined up at Flourish Enterprises Easter Fayre.

By Stephanie Bateman
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 11:14 am

The event runs betweent 11am–4pm on Friday April 15 at Woodfield Park off Tickhill Road in Doncaster with free parking and entry.

There will be face painting, an Easter egg hunt, children’s crafts, lawn games, live entertainment and more!

There will also be sweet treats and snacks for sale in Café Flourish, plus plenty of gifts on offer at the craft stalls.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

There will also be sweet treats and snacks for sale in Café Flourish

Read More

Read More
Art club and holiday creative sessions for disabled children and young people in...

Visitors are also welcome to visit the garden centre and coffee shed in The Walled Garden.

Steve Gillman, of Flourish Enterprises, said: “There will be plenty of activities for all the family and lots of things to keep everyone entertained. We look forward to seeing you there.”

Flourish Enterprises supports individuals to gain skills and confidence on a pathway to education, training or employment.

St Catherine’s House and Woodfield Park is run by Flourish Enterprises, and supported by Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Nancy Fielder, editor.

Doncaster