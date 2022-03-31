Free fun for all at Flourish Easter event in Doncaster

The event runs betweent 11am–4pm on Friday April 15 at Woodfield Park off Tickhill Road in Doncaster with free parking and entry.

There will be face painting, an Easter egg hunt, children’s crafts, lawn games, live entertainment and more!

There will also be sweet treats and snacks for sale in Café Flourish, plus plenty of gifts on offer at the craft stalls.

Visitors are also welcome to visit the garden centre and coffee shed in The Walled Garden.

Steve Gillman, of Flourish Enterprises, said: “There will be plenty of activities for all the family and lots of things to keep everyone entertained. We look forward to seeing you there.”

Flourish Enterprises supports individuals to gain skills and confidence on a pathway to education, training or employment.

St Catherine’s House and Woodfield Park is run by Flourish Enterprises, and supported by Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust.