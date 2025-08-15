Free days of outdoor fun in Doncaster parks with Right Up Our Street

Right Up Our Street’s Into the Park is back for a third year running, this time in two new locations – Bentley and Highfields.

The team will be landing in your local park on Saturday 16th August in Bentley Queen’s Drive Playground and Sunday 17th August in Highfield’s Miners Welfare Playground, between 11am and 4pm.

Join Right Up Our Street for a free day of outdoor fun in your local park, featuring Studio Go Go’s Virtual Reality Swing. Bring your family and friends, pack a picnic, and enjoy a day out in your local green space!

VR thrill ride creators, Studio Go Go, bring you Volo: Dreams of Flight - an exciting da Vinci-inspired virtual reality swing experience.

“Climb aboard a playground swing; don a VR headset; and take flight in one of four award-winning Leonardo da Vinci virtual flying machines! Flap and soar over cliffs as an Ornithopter bird-person; ascend to join a psychedelic aerial ballet in your Helical Screw; shoot into satellite orbit from a renaissance cannon, to (hopefully) float safely back to ground in a Parachute; or bank and weave in a Glider performing across an extra-terrestrial landscape.”

The park will be packed full of free activities themed around art, nature and sports – including BMX stunt displays and workshops from Wheel Style Company on Sunday. You can check out who will be joining Right Up Our Street here.

On Sunday in Highfields Right Up Our Street are pleased to welcome Ed Clancy, former professional track and road bicycle racer, Olympic Gold Medallist and South Yorkshire’s Active Travel Commissioner, to the event site from 11am-1pm.

South Yorkshire’s Active Travel Commissioner, Ed Clancy, said: “Into the Park is a fun, free opportunity to get outdoors with family and friends this weekend - with a great range of community activities that help build new connections and celebrate healthier, happier lives."

Director of Right Up Our Street Sally Lockey said: "We're thrilled to expand this summer family event to two additional communities this year. Into the Park celebrates our local natural environment whilst creating memories for families and uniting partners to create joyful, free events across Doncaster."

There are no tickets for this event, but organisers ask that you register your interest here.

Find out more on their website here.